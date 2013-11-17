Preview: Duquesne at West Virginia

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins blamed inexperience for his team’s latest loss as the Mountaineers blew a 17-point lead and fell to Virginia Tech. Huggins’ squad will look to rebound when it hosts a familiar foe - Duquesne - in a non-conference game Sunday. The Mountaineers, who shot just 35.7 percent from the field last game, return five players who started at least 11 games from last season’s 13-19 team.

Duquesne lost 17 of its final 18 games last season and is in rebuilding mode. After opening the season with a victory over Abilene Christian, the Dukes suffered a three-point home loss to New Hampshire. West Virginia leads the all-time series 50-37, but Duquesne rallied from 13 points back to win last year’s matchup 60-56 and break an eight-game skid against the Mountaineers.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ROOT

ABOUT DUQUESNE (1-1): Duquesne trailed by as many as 13 in the first half before rallying to take a 42-38 halftime lead but eventually fell to hot-shooting New Hampshire 84-81 on Wednesday. Tra‘Vaugh White led the Dukes with 18 points but Derrick Colter’s long 3-pointer at the buzzer fell short in an attempt to tie the game. White, who was the top junior college scorer in the nation last year, and Colter, who led Duquesne in scoring last season, are the top offensive threats.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (1-1): The Mountaineers opened the season with a win over Mount St. Mary’s but Huggins worried about his team’s defense after the 15-point win. It came back to fail his team against Virginia Tech as the Hokies used a 20-1 run that spanned the two halves in a frustrating effort for the veteran coach. “We screwed the game up in the first half,” Huggins said. “I’ve got a whole bunch of freshmen who don’t understand how hard you have to play. We stopped guarding.”

TIP-INS

1. Duquesne has only three scholarship players returning from last season’s 8-22 squad.

2. This is the first time that Duquesne will play a Big-12 team on the road.

3. West Virginia was 6-12 in its first season in the Big 12 a year ago.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 80, Duquesne 69