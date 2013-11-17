West Virginia 96, Duquesne 83: Eron Harris scored a game-high 33 points to lift the host Mountaineers to the non-conference victory.

Juwan Staten added 28 points for West Virginia (2-1) and Devin Williams chipped in with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Harris was 6-for-8 from 3-point range and the Mountaineers shot 58.9 percent from the field to pull away in the second half.

Ovie Soko paced Duquesne (1-2) with 19 points and 12 rebounds and Micah Mason came off the bench to add 18. Dominique McCoy added 15 points and nine rebounds.

Harris had 16 points by intermission as West Virginia took a 49-43 lead into the break, a lead which would have been bigger but Mason buried a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining and was fouled on the play. Mason hit the free throw, trimming what once was a 14-point lead down to six.

Duquesne tied the game at 59 early in the second half, but Harris knocked down a 3-pointer and the Mountaineers never trailed again. Terry Henderson’s 3-pointer extended the lead to 81-71 with 5:31 to play and the Dukes never got closer the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: West Virginia was 6-for-12 from 3-point range in the first half. ... Duquesne lost 17 of its final 18 games last season and its lone win this season came in the opener against Abilene Christian. ... West Virginia leads the series 51-37.