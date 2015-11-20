Preview: East Carolina at California

Freshmen forwards Jaylen Brown and Ivan Rabb have made an instant impact for No. 14 California, which opened with dominant wins over Rice and UC Santa Barbara. The talented duo should continue their strong play Friday against visiting East Carolina, which lacks depth in the frontcourt and was picked to finish eighth in the 11-team American Athletic Conference.

Cal’s starting five has accounted for 83 percent of the Golden Bears’ scoring, but the bench also contributed in Monday’s 85-67 win over UC Santa Barbara as center Kameron Rooks had five points, five rebounds and two blocked shots in 14 minutes. The Golden Bears appear to have all the pieces in place to make a deep NCAA Tournament run, starting with senior point guard Tyrone Wallace, who is averaging a team-high 22 points on 68.2 percent shooting. “They’re good but it looks like they’re still figuring out how to play together,” former Cal star Shareef Adbur-Rahim told InsideBayArea.com. “It’s still early in the year. I think they’ll probably be one of the most talented teams that Cal has had. It’s exciting.” The Golden Bears are in the midst of a four-game homestand, while East Carolina is starting an 11-day, four-game road trip.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (2-0): Coach Jeff Lebo recorded his 300th career victory on Monday as 6-foot-8 forward Michel Nzege scored a career-high 21 points and wing Caleb White added 20 with five assists and five rebounds in the Pirates’ 88-74 win over Charlotte. Lebo raved after the game about senior point guard Prince Williams, who had 15 points with no turnovers but faces a tough matchup against Wallace. East Carolina finished last season 10th of 11 teams in the AAC in rebounding margin (-3.2) but dominated the boards against Charlotte as forward Clarence Williams had nine points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

ABOUT CAL (2-0): After shooting 60.6 percent from the foul line last season, Wallace has begun this year by going 20-of-22. Brown offered a glimpse of his massive upside against Rice with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Rabb continued to impress with 12 points, including a 10-of-10 showing from the foul line. Rabb is averaging 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds for Cal, which continues play in the Las Vegas Invitational with a game against San Diego State on Thanksgiving before meeting either West Virginia or Richmond the following day.

TIP-INS

1. East Carolina has lost 22 straight games against ranked opponents dating back to 2002.

2. Cal has won 11 of its last 12 games against unranked nonconference opponents.

3. East Carolina was 11-5 at home last season but 1-11 on the road.

PREDICTION: Cal 78, East Carolina 61