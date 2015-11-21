No. 14 California 70, East Carolina 62

Senior guard Tyrone Wallace scored 20 points while freshmen forwards Ivan Rabb and Jaylen Brown posted double-doubles to help No. 14 Cal hold on for a 70-62 victory over visiting East Carolina on Friday night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Rabb had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Cal (3-0). Brown had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Junior guard Jabari Bird scored 10 points.

Senior forward Michael Zangari and junior forward Caleb White scored 17 points apiece for East Carolina (2-1).

Cal started the game with an 8-1 run, but East Carolina battled back to take a 9-8 lead on a 3-pointer by freshman guard Kentrell Barkley with 12:25 to play in the opening period. The game was tied when the Bears staged a 12-2 run to take a 27-17 lead.

The Bears led 31-26 at the break. East Carolina cut the deficit to three with 11:15 remaining, but Cal responded with a 10-2 run to stretch the lead to double digits. The Pirates mounted one last charge to get within three on a putback by junior forward Michael Nzege with 3:07 to go, but Wallace made four free throws in the final 39 seconds to help Bears hold on for the win.