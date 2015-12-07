Preview: East Carolina at Charleston

East Carolina has wonnine consecutive non-conference games and goes for No. 10 when it travels toCharleston on Monday. The Cougars are coming off two impressive double-digit wins, thefirst an upset victory over LSU and the second against the highest scoring team inthe country, The Citadel.

East Carolina continuesits up-and-down season after winning two straight, then losing three straight,as the Pirates go for their fourth consecutive win. While they remain unbeatenat home, the Pirates are only 1-2 on the road because of poor shooting (under33 percent in both road losses) and shoddy defense that has resulted in aneight-point defeat to then-No. 9 California and a 25-point loss to San Diego State.Sophomore B.J. Tyson and freshman Kentrell Barkley have sparked the three-gamewinning streak, combining for 101 points. Not much statistically separates Charlestonand East Carolina as the Pirates average 71 points per game and shoot 43.9percent from the field and the Cougars average 70 points and 42.9 percent fromthe field.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA(5-3): Tyson has rebounded from going 6-of-34 in his first six games to make 27-of-38 field-goal attempts in his last four games.Tyson’s effort drew kudos from head coach Jeff Lebo, who told reporters, “[Tyson] dida good job of not settling. He’s excellent at driving the ball. ... He got tothe free-throw line, 8-of-8. His shooting percentage has skyrocketed from thebasement to pretty good.” His offensive turnaround has coincided with EastCarolina’s overall shooting percentage rising as the Pirates have shotbetter than 54 percent in their past three games and averaged 76 points inthose contests.

ABOUT CHARLESTON (5-2):Charleston held cross-town rival The Citadel, which was averaging anational-best 94.1 points per game, to just 74 points on 41.8 percent from thefield. Head coach Earl Grant has been preaching the importance of defense and saidafter beating The Citadel: “That’s something we’ve been trying to doover the last 14 months since I’ve been the coach, and that’s to finish games. Lastfour or five minutes of the game, I told the guys if we can get stops, then wecan win the game.” The one-two punchof Canyon Barry and Cameron Johnson combine for nearly 50 percent of theCougars offense at 32.4 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. Pirates G Caleb White has made 23-of-28 free throws as well as 14-of-33 3-pointattempts.

2. Barry has made 33-of-38(84.6 percent) of his free-throw attempts.

3. Barkley is theleading rebounder for the Pirates at 6.5 per game.

Prediction: Charleston 72, East Carolina 69