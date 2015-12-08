Charleston 77, East Carolina 73

Charleston took a 16-point halftime lead, then had to hold off a furious charge from East Carolina in the second half to earn a 77-73 victory at home on Monday.

The Pirates struggled early, but closed to within 71-66 on a 3-pointer by guard Caleb White with 1:14 left, and then within a bucket on a 3-pointer by guard B.J. Tyson with 52 seconds left. But ECU couldn’t quite get even, and Charleston hung on for the win.

Guard Canyon Barry scored 27 points to lead Charleston, which won its fourth consecutive game. He did most of his damage at the free-throw line, making 13 of his 14 attempts. Forward Jarrell Brantley added 14 points and seven rebounds, while guard Cameron Johnson finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Guard Kentrell Barkley had a monster game for ECU with 22 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals. Tyson added 17 points and eight boards. But the Pirates hurt themselves at the charity stripe, missing 12 of their 22 attempts at the free-throw line.