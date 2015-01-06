Preview: East Carolina at Cincinnati

Cincinnati aims to continue its solid play for interim coach Larry Davis when the Bearcats host East Carolina for an American Athletic Conference contest Tuesday. The Bearcats have won three straight under Davis, who will coach the team for the remainder of the season while Mick Cronin tends to health issues. The Pirates, who are looking for their first conference win in three tries, are 0-7 all-time against Cincinnati.

The Bearcats lost their first game without Cronin on the sideline, but they’ve adjusted to the change and played well for Davis, who has a wealth of head coaching experience, most recently at Furman. “The same goal is still to bring back a conference championship,” point guard Troy Caupain told reporters. “We still see him around. He still runs things from the office and he still makes the final call. … Even if he’s not on the sideline, we still have to win for the program as a unit.” The Pirates have lost nine straight road games dating to last season, while the Bearcats are 8-1 at home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (7-8, 0-2 AAC): The Pirates boast one of the conference’s highest-scoring trios in freshman guard B.J. Tyson (13.3 points), sophomore forward Caleb White (13.1) and junior guard Terry Whisnant (12.9). All three do much of their damage at the foul line, each shooting better than 70 percent from the line and getting there often. White (41.3 percent) and Whisnant (35.7 percent) also are threats from 3-point range, but the Pirates are not a strong rebounding team and could have difficulty with Cincinnati’s physical nature inside.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (10-3, 1-0): The Bearcats ranked eighth in the nation entering Monday in scoring defense (54.6) and have held five opponents to 50 points or fewer. They don’t have a standout offensive player - no one averages double-digit scoring - but boast four players who score at least eight points per contest. Big men Octavius Ellis (9.8 points, 7.2 rebounds) and Gary Clark (8.2 points, 7.1 rebounds) are a handful in the post, and junior college transfer Farad Cobb (8.1 points) had the hot hand in Saturday’s 56-50 victory over SMU with a team-high 18 points.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati has not allowed more than 70 points in 17 games dating to last season, tied with New Mexico for the longest active streak in the nation.

2. East Carolina has led with five minutes remaining in each of its wins and trailed at the five-minute mark in all of its losses.

3. Clark ranks first in the AAC and ninth nationally in rebounding average among freshmen, and has pulled down at least five boards in 12 of 13 games.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 64, East Carolina 51