Preview: East Carolina at Cincinnati

If Cincinnati is going to make any noise down the stretch and compete for an NCAA Tournament bid, it will need more performances like Tuesday’s from senior Octavius Ellis, starting with the Bearcats’ home contest against struggling East Carolina on Saturday. The 6-10 forward scored 10 points and matched a career high with 14 rebounds - six on the offensive end - against UCF to spearhead an attack that held a 43-30 edge on the boards and held the Knights to 38 percent shooting in a 69-51 thrashing.

Ellis’ numbers (9.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks) across the board are down slightly from last season, so coach Mick Cronin wants to see more from his big man “That’s the guy that was first-team all-league in the preseason. That’s who he’s got to be,” Cronin told reporters after the game. “He’s got to embrace being a rebounder, a leader, being an intimidator and a shot blocker. It just makes us a better basketball team.” The Pirates are coming off their third straight loss - two of which have come in double overtime or later - after not being able to hold a 12-point second-half lead in a 100-92 triple-overtime thriller against Tulane on Wednesday. “You always worry about the morale of the team and it is the hardest thing to keep for anybody that is not winning,“ coach Jeff Lebo told reporters about his squad, which has lost nine of 11 overall. “We have lost some close ones that have been heartbreakers and those are harder for me then when you get beat by 20 points.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (10-14, 2-9 AAC): Senior guard Prince Williams continued his impressive play against Tulane with a career-high 25 points and nine assists; sophomore B.J. Tyson added 25 points and freshman Kentrell Barkley added 20 points and a career-high 14 rebounds as the Pirates posted three 20-point scorers for the first time since 2000. Williams (10.1 points, 4.1 assists) has posted double digits in scoring in a career-best six straight games, averaging 19.3 points over that span. The 6-3 Tyson (15.5 points, five rebounds), who ranks fifth in the AAC in scoring, was one point shy of his career mark against the Knights and has scored in double figures in eight straight games.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (18-7, 8-4): The Bearcats, who have won five of their last six games, have eight players who play between 14 and 32 minutes per game and average between 5.8 and 11.5 points. Junior guard Troy Caupain leads the team at 11.5 points, followed by senior guard Farad Cobb (11.4), who has a league-high 63 3-pointers and takes 61 percent of his shots from behind the arc. Sophomore forward Gary Clark is averaging 11.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and nearly two blocks in conference games.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati leads the all-time series 8-1. The teams split two games last season with Clark securing a career-high 16 rebounds in the Bearcats’ win and Tyson scoring 18 off the bench in the Pirates’ win to overcome 14 points and 14 rebounds from Ellis.

2. The Pirates rank last in the AAC in both scoring defense (73 points per game) and field-goal percentage defense (44.5).

3. The Bearcats enter the game ranked 63th in RPI with three of their final six regular-season games against teams in the top 50.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 77, East Carolina 69