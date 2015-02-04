Preview: East Carolina at Connecticut

Reigning national champion Connecticut looks to avoid matching its longest losing streak of the season when it hosts East Carolina on Wednesday night in an American Athletic Conference matchup. The Huskies are coming off back-to-back losses at Cincinnati and Houston, putting them in position of having to win the league’s postseason tournament in order to defend their title. UConn will be squaring off with East Carolina for the first time since 1978.

The Huskies never led in Sunday’s two-point loss to Houston, which marked the first conference victory in nine games for the Cougars. “Every game I‘m going to fight and keep believing,” UConn coach Kevin Ollie told reporters. “But you can have all the faith in the world, but if you don’t have work with the faith, it’s dead.” East Carolina had dropped three straight and six of seven before rallying for a 50-46 victory over visiting Cincinnati on Sunday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (9-12, 2-6 AAC): Freshman guard B.J. Tyson picked an opportune time to break out of a horrendous three-game slump during which he scored a total of seven points on 2-of-14 shooting. With East Carolina’s top two scorers both struggling against Cincinnati, Tyson came off the bench to pour in 18 points and move up to No. 2 on the team with an average of 12.1 points. “I knew I didn’t have a good game the last couple of games I had,” Tyson told reporters. “I knew I needed to work harder at practice, so that’s what I did and it paid off.”

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (11-9, 4-4): Senior guard Ryan Boatright goes by the nickname “The Boat Show” and, while the moniker fits, it is turning out to be a solo voyage for the AAC’s leading scorer. Boatright scored a career-high 31 points against Houston, including a spectacular display in which he accounted for 26 of his team’s final 28 points to nearly erase a 13-point deficit over the final 7:51. The finish was eerily similar to the previous game at Cincinnati, when Boatright was a one-man show down the stretch, scoring 15 of UConn’s last 19 points.

TIP-INS

1. Boatright is averaging 24.8 points while knocking down 18-of-33 from 3-point range over the past four games.

2. Pirates leading scorer G Terry Whisnant was limited to four points last game after averaging 21 in his previous three contests.

3. East Carolina is 0-7 on the road with the seven losses coming by an average of 18.4 points.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 70, East Carolina 61