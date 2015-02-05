(Updated: Light editing throughout ADDS “a career-high” in lede ADDS “with...first half” at end of first sentence in graph 4 CORRECTS “ninth” to “10th” in first note of GAME NOTEBOOK TIGHTENS second note of GAME NOTEBOOK)

Connecticut 65, East Carolina 52: Ryan Boatright hit a career-high seven 3-pointers en route to a game-high 23 points and the Huskies used a pair of big second-half runs to pull away from the visiting Pirates.

Rodney Purvis scored 10 points off the bench while freshman Daniel Hamilton added nine points and 11 rebounds as UConn (12-9, 5-4 American Athletic) rebounded from a two-game losing streak in which it never held a lead. Terrence Samuel also scored nine points for the Huskies, who limited East Carolina to 18 points in the second half.

Freshman B.J. Tyson scored 20 points to pace the Pirates (9-13, 2-7), who suffered their seventh loss in nine games. Caleb White was also in double figures with 11 points for East Carolina.

The Pirates hit three early 3-pointers to open a seven-point lead 8 1/2 minutes into the contest, but UConn battled back to go ahead 22-20 with just under five minutes left in the first half. White answered by knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers to ignite a 14-2 burst for a 10-point lead before Boatright connected from behind the arc at the buzzer to cut the deficit to 34-27 at halftime.

East Carolina was 8-of-13 from long range in the opening 20 minutes but missed its first eight field-goal attempts after the break while the Huskies scored the first 14 points to surge ahead 41-34. The Pirates answered with a 10-2 spurt to reclaim a one-point edge, but Boatright knocked down a pair of 3-pointers during a 17-0 tear for a 60-44 lead with 4:37 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boatright, who recorded his 10th 20-point game of the season, is 25-of-43 from beyond the arc over past five games. ... Tyson had his second straight strong effort and has scored 38 points in his last two games after totaling seven in his previous three contests. ... Samuel, making his third start of the season, added five assists and three rebounds.