Preview: East Carolina at Duke

Sixth-ranked Duke puts a pair of impressive streaks on the line when it hosts East Carolina in the second round of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Tuesday. The Blue Devils have won 19 straight at home and 104 consecutive non-conference contests at Cameron Indoor Stadium after clobbering UNC Asheville 91-55 on Monday. Next up is East Carolina, which rallied for a 76-74 victory over Norfolk State on Monday, with the winner advancing to the next stage of the tournament at Madison Square Garden.

Duke has won its last two games by a combined 69 points following a loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic in Chicago. The Pirates have won nine straight dating to last season, the second-longest active win streak in the nation behind Louisville. The win over Norfolk State was East Carolina’s first in 20 trips to Cameron Indoor Stadium - Duke has won all 20 meetings between the in-state foes, but they haven’t met since 1991.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (4-0): The Pirates lost more than 70 percent of their scoring from a year ago but have hardly missed a beat. Senior guard Akeem Richmond leads the way at 16.5 points per game and backcourt mate Paris Roberts-Campbell averages 16 after a career-high 22 against Norfolk State. The freshman duo of Caleb White (11 points per game) and Brandan Stith (9.8 points) has provided a nice spark off the bench.

ABOUT DUKE (3-1): Freshman Jabari Parker continues to live up to his lofty expectations, averaging 22.8 points and 8.8 rebounds - both team highs. He is the third player in Duke history - and the first since Art Heyman in 1961-62 - to open a season with four straight 20-point games. Parker and Mississippi State transfer Rodney Hood (19.8 points) form a lethal combination, and point guard Quinn Cook (12.3 points, 6.3 assists) has done a terrific job of running the offense and locking down opposing guards.

TIP-INS

1. Hood and Parker have combined for at least 38 points in every game this season.

2. East Carolina has won eight of its last nine games decided by three points or fewer dating to the start of last season.

3. The Blue Devils have not allowed more than four 3-pointers in any of their four games. The Pirates have hit 37 3-pointers in their four contests.

PREDICTION: Duke 94, East Carolina 72