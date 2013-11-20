(Updated: UPDATES with Duke facing Alabama in 2nd graph)

No. 6 Duke 83, East Carolina 74: Rodney Hood scored a career-high 30 points and Jabari Parker added 21 points and nine rebounds as the host Blue Devils held off a second-half surge from the Pirates in the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Quinn Cook chipped in 14 points and 10 assists for Duke (4-1), which will face Alabama in the semifinals on Nov. 27 at Madison Square Garden. The Blue Devils’ bench scored just six points, but the stars came up big down the stretch to help the Blue Devils hang on for their 20th consecutive home win and their 105th straight non-conference win at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Prince Williams scored 15 points and Akeem Richmond and Antonio Robinson added 13 apiece for East Carolina (4-1), which stayed in it by going 19-of-20 from the foul line. Paris Roberts-Campbell collected 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Pirates.

The Blue Devils never trailed, racing to a 21-7 lead 8:34 into the game after Cook fed Parker for a transition dunk to cap a 7-0 spurt. The lead grew as large as 18 before the Pirates scored the final six points of the half to pull within 43-32.

The Pirates frustrated Duke with a matchup zone in the second half, holding the Blue Devils to 33.3 percent shooting after they hit 60 percent in the first half. East Carolina twice pulled within one but Duke made 11-of-12 from the foul line in the final 6:30 to hang on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Parker has topped 20 points in each of his first five games - the first Duke freshman to do so - and the longest streak to start a season by any Blue Devil since Art Heyman in 1961-62. … Hood and Parker have combined for at least 38 points in each of Duke’s five games. … East Carolina went 5-for-14 from 3-point range, the first team to make more than four 3s against Duke this season.