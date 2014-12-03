Preview: East Carolina at Florida Atlantic

Looking to establish some consistency after alternating wins and losses through its first seven games, East Carolina visits Florida Atlantic on Wednesday. The Pirates have scored just a shade under 75 points per game this season but that hasn’t been enough to string together two consecutive wins, something they’ll hope to end against FAU with continued unselfish play. “We are just concerned on executing the offense and coming out with a victory,” forward Michel-Ofik Nzege told reporters.

Nzege was perfect against Central Connecticut last time out, leading the team with 18 points on 9-of-9 shooting. “It’s a good win for our team,” coach Jeff Lebo told reporters. “I thought we did a lot of good things out there.” FAU snapped a two-game losing streak in its last contest, knocking off Division II Ave Maria 54-43.

TV: 7 p.m. ET; No TV

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (4-3): Guard B.J. Tyson was named American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week after averaging 16 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in four games last week while shooting 51.4 percent. Tyson leads the Pirates in scoring, averaging 16.3 points overall, helping East Carolina fill the void left by forward Marshall Guilmette, who was lost for the season with a knee injury after playing just two games. Caleb White (13.9 points per game) and Terry Whisnant (12.6) join Tyson as Pirates among the AAC’s top 15 in scoring.

ABOUT FLORIDA ATLANTIC (2-3): Jackson Trapp leads the Owls in scoring, averaging 13.4 points per game, while Marquan Botley adds 12.2 along with a team-high 13 assists. Justin Raffington is FAU’s leading rebounder, pulling down an average of 6.6 boards while contributing 8.4 points. The Owls are tied with Middle Tennessee for last among Conference USA teams, scoring only 59.2 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. The Pirates trail only Tulane (76 points per game) among AAC teams in scoring at 74.9 and are tied atop the conference alongside the Green Wave in steals per contest with 7.3.

2. Trapp scored 22 points as FAU topped East Carolina 78-67 last season to even the all-time series at 1-1.

3. Nzege leads the AAC in fieldgoal percentage, connecting at a 78.6 percent clip.

PREDICTION: East Carolina 90, FAU 66