Florida Atlantic 72, East Carolina 63: Justin Massey scored 17 points, draining five 3-pointers, as the host Owls turned away the Pirates.

Marquan Botley added 15 points for Florida Atlantic (3-3), which won its second straight game. C.J. Turman added 14 points for the Owls, who shot 52 percent.

Caleb White’s 18 points paced the offense for the Pirates (4-4), who failed in their quest to win consecutive games for the first time this season. B.J. Tyson contributed 16 points, including 12-of-13 from the free throw line and Kanu Aja, a junior transfer from City College of San Francisco, registered 11 points, reaching double figures for the first time in an East Carolina uniform.

The Pirates established a 14-11 lead just past the midway point of the opening 20 minutes before FAU used an 18-2 run to take a 29-16 advantage with less than three minutes to play before halftime. The Owls took a 35-23 lead into the locker room, thanks to first-half contributions from throughout the lineup, including seven points from D‘Andre Johnson and six apiece from four other players.

After the break, FAU rode 3-pointers from Massey on three consecutive possessions, followed by a pair of free throws from Jackson Trapp, to a 46-27 lead in the opening five minutes of the period. East Carolina was able to pull to within 66-55 on a pair of free throws from Tyson in the waning minutes but it was too little, too late as the Owls’ lead was never in jeopardy.

GAME NOTEBOOK: FAU defeated East Carolina last season as well and leads the all-time series 2-1. ... The Pirates have lost five straight on the road dating back to last season. ... East Carolina F Michel-Ofik Nzege has made 10 consecutive field goals over the course of the last two games.