Preview: East Carolina vs. Green Bay

East Carolina gets an early endurance test with three games in as many days when it begins play at the Gulf Coast Showcase against Green Bay on Monday in Estero, Fla. The Pirates have notched a pair of wins against non-Division I teams and lost to UNC-Asheville as they prepare for their first American Athletic Conference season with a young squad. East Carolina must contend with a Green Bay team led by senior guard Keifer Sykes, who has scored more than 1,500 points in his career.

The Pirates come into the tournament shorthanded after 6-10 forward Marshall Guilmette, who averaged 12 points in the first two games, suffered a hip injury and is out indefinitely. “A lot of what we’ve done offensively to date revolves around (Guilmette) being in there,” Pirates coach Jeff Lebo told reporters. “We have to, with him out, change what our post guys do.” The winner will play Tuesday against the victor of the Fresno State-Evansville game.

TV: Noon ET, No TV

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (2-1): Six players are averaging in double figures scoring through the first three games and senior Paris Roberts-Campbell, who averaged 11.9 points last season, is out with a knee injury. Sophomore Caleb White (16.7) and freshman B.J. Tyson (16.0) lead the way on offense, while Florida State-transfer Terry Whisnant (13.7) is expected to be a major factor. The Pirates are shooting 49.7 percent from the field, but only 28.6 from 3-point range and 67.3 at the free-throw line.

ABOUT GREEN BAY (1-1): Sykes averaged 20.3 points to lead Green Bay to the Horizon League regular-season title in 2013-14 and is off to a strong start while making 17-of-28 shots from the field. With the attention Sykes attracts, 6-9 senior Greg Mays (11 points per game) and 6-7 junior Jordan Fouse, averaging eight points and eight rebounds, will be key for the Phoenix. Senior forward Alfonzo McKinnie also could provide more support after nailing three of his seven attempts from 3-point range in two games.

TIP-INS

1. East Carolina’s 6-9 F Michael Zangari should ease the pain of Guilmette’s loss after returning from a facial fracture with eight rebounds in his season debut Thursday.

2. Sykes can become the first Green Bay player in its Division I era (since 1982) to score at least 20 points in the first three games of the season.

3. The Phoenix have won two of three previous meetings, all in the 1990s.

PREDICTION: Green Bay 66, East Carolina 58