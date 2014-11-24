(Updated: UPDATES opponents in graphs 2 and 3 CORRECTS East Carolina FG% in graph 4)

Green Bay 66, East Carolina 49: Greg Mays recorded a team-high 15 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Phoenix rolled over the Pirates in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla.

Keifer Sykes contributed 12 points, five assists and five rebounds for Green Bay (2-1), which plays Evansville in Tuesday’s semifinals. Jordan Fouse added eight points and nine rebounds as the Phoenix shot 55.3 percent from the field and finished with a 37-23 edge on the boards.

Florida State transfer Terry Whisnant led the way with 23 points for East Carolina (2-2), which faces Fresno State in Tuesday’s consolation round. Prince Williams chipped in with nine points for the Pirates, who shot 31.9 percent from the field.

Green Bay ran off 10 straight points - five by Mays - to take a 17-3 lead early and stretched it to 17 before settling for a 36-23 edge at intermission. The Phoenix held East Carolina to 27.6 percent shooting from the field and had a 13-2 advantage in second-chance points during the opening 20 minutes.

Carrington Love’s 3-pointer pushed Green Bay’s lead to 46-25 less than four minutes into the second half before Whisnant made a pair of 3-pointers to help the Pirates pull within 13. East Carolina got as close as 12 before Mays made a layup and followed with a pair of free throws for a 59-43 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Green Bay had a 36-16 edge in points in the paint. … East Carolina F Marshall Guilmette (hip) and G Paris Roberts-Campbell (knee), who has yet to play this season, missed the game and are out indefinitely. … The Phoenix have won three of four all-time meetings.