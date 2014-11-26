Preview: East Carolina vs. Hawaii

East Carolina looks to build off a strong effort when it tackles Hawaii on Wednesday in the fifth-place game at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla. The Pirates shook off a 17-point loss only 24 hours earlier by holding off Fresno State 58-52 on Tuesday as freshman B.J. Tyson matched his season high with 22 points - including eight in the final 1:09. East Carolina faces a Hawaii squad which will be playing its eighth game in 12 days after edging Marist 62-55 on Tuesday.

Tyson, who leads the team in scoring (14.8), rebounded from a four-point performance in the 66-49 first-round loss to Green Bay while taking only four shots in 13 minutes. “B.J. really stepped up and looked comfortable as a freshman in tough situations,” East Carolina coach Jeff Lebo told reporters. “He made some great plays for us.” The Pirates will have to contain senior guard Garrett Nevels, who posted 18 points Tuesday.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, no TV

ABOUT HAWAII (5-2): Nevels snapped out of a shooting slump against Marist, making 8-of-14 shots from the field after shooting 33 percent over the previous four games, and raised his average to 11.7 points. Sophomore Aaron Valdes notched his first career double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds Tuesday and paces the team in scoring (14.8) - more than 11 better than last season. The Rainbow Warriors are averaging almost 20 attempts from 3-point range in the first seven games, making 31.7 percent.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (3-2): Caleb White also rebounded from a tough outing, in which he went 1-of-8 from the field, by pouring in 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting Tuesday. White averages 14.4 points and fellow guard Terry Whisnant is at 13.6 after scoring 23 in the opening round and struggling to four against Fresno State. Michael Zangari, replacing injured forward Marshall Guilmette (hip) in the lineup, contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds in his third game of the season Tuesday after returning from facial fractures.

TIP-INS

1. The Pirates are holding teams to 39.4 percent shooting - 27.1 from 3-point range.

2. Isaac Fotu, an All-Big West selection who averaged 14.9 points last season, left Hawaii recently to turn pro after he was deemed ineligible - pending results of an investigation by the NCAA

3. East Carolina senior G Antonio Robinson leads the team in assists (17) and steals (11).

PREDICTION: Hawaii 70, East Carolina 60