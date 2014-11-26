FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hawaii 75, East Carolina 73
November 26, 2014

Hawaii 75, East Carolina 73

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS Tyson and White points in graph 3 CORRECTS to 68-59 and 71-65 in graph 5)

Hawaii 75, East Carolina 73: Garrett Nevels recorded 19 points and nine rebounds as the Rainbow Warriors rebuffed the Pirates in a Gulf Coast Showcase consolation game in Estero, Fla.

Aaron Valdes added 15 points and nine rebounds for Hawaii (6-2), which outrebounded East Carolina 41-29. Roderick Bobbitt contributed 10 points, six rebounds and six assists while Negus Webster-Chan scored 11, including a key basket late which helped the Rainbow Warriors finish 2-1 in the tournament.

Freshman B.J. Tyson scored 24 points for the Pirates (3-3), who shot 10-of-22 from 3-point range but were dominated on the offensive glass 16-7. Caleb White registered 18 points and eight rebounds while Terry Whisnant scored 13 for East Carolina.

Nevels converted a three-point play among his five straight points that capped an 8-0 run and gave Hawaii a 38-29 lead at the break. Tyson scored five consecutive Pirates points in a 3:14 span and nine total during a 13-2 run that put East Carolina in front 56-54 with 8:18 remaining.

Nevels responded with two straight baskets and added another during an 11-2 spurt to give the Rainbow Warriors a 65-58 lead with 4:51 to go. Dyrbe Enos’ 3-pointer extended Hawaii’s advantage to 68-59 with 4:01 to play and Webster-Chan’s bucket with 1:01 remaining put the Rainbow Warriors on top 71-65.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bobbitt sealed the victory with four free throws in the final 13 seconds. ... Nevels, a 6-2 senior guard, averaged 15 points and 5.7 rebounds in the tournament while Tyson, a 6-3 guard, scored 48 points in the last two games. ... Hawaii played its first eight games in 12 days.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
