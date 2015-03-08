Preview: East Carolina at Houston

Houston looks to conclude the American Athletic Conference regular season with its third straight win when it hosts East Carolina on Sunday. The Cougars have won back-to-back conference games for just the second time this season after pulling out a 68-63 overtime victory over Tulane, and turn their attention to avenging a 66-61 defeat to the Pirates on Jan. 14. Houston has won all four of the previous meetings at Hofheinz Pavilion, including the last three by an average of 16 points.

East Carolina looks to win two consecutive road games for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign. The Pirates snapped a 14-game road losing skid, which dated back to last season, with a 71-66 victory over UCF on Feb. 28 before failing to bring the same intensity in the 70-56 loss to Temple on Thursday night. East Carolina has failed to score 60 points in each of its last four losses and hopes to salvage some pride by beating the Cougars for the third consecutive time.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (13-17, 6-11 AAC): Caleb White led the way with 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench to finish as the lone Pirate in double figures in the loss to Temple. “Our offense wasn’t fluid at all,” White told reporters. “We weren’t finding any good shots.” B.J. Tyson, who tops East Carolina in scoring with 12.7 points per game, was limited to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting from the field while the team went 8-of-16 from the free-throw line and is 16-of-29 in its last two outings.

ABOUT HOUSTON (11-18, 3-14): Devonta Pollard scored 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the win over the Green Wave to finish in double figures for the seventh consecutive game. Jherrod Stiggers went 3-of-5 from 3-point range en route to 17 points and LeRon Barnes added nine rebounds and four steals as the starting five finished 20-of-22 from the foul line. Mikhail McLean, who broke his leg in early February, will be honored as part of the senior day festivities on Sunday.

TIP-INS

1. Houston hasn’t beaten East Carolina since Jan. 21, 2012

2. The Pirates have lost 19 of their last 22 games on the road

3. Barnes has corralled at least eight rebounds in four of his last five outings.

PREDICTION: Houston 67, East Carolina 64