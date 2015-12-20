Preview: East Carolina at James Madison

With conference play fast approaching, East Carolina has already proven it can win at home. The Pirates, however, are 1-14 on the road over the past two seasons and get another test on Sunday when they visit James Madison.

B.J. Tyson and Caleb White combined for 41 points as East Carolina edged UNC Wilmington last time out to improve to 6-0 at home. The Pirates, who have won 11 straight at home against non-conference foes, are still searching for their first true road win of the season in four attempts. James Madison has won six straight the past two coming by 23 points apiece. The Pirates won last year’s meeting - a 70-58 win in Greenville, N.C., to end a seven-game winning streak for the Dukes in the teams’ first meeting since 2001.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (7-4): Wilmington, which entered the game 5-1 with its lone loss a narrow setback at Georgetown, was regarded as the Pirates toughest home test of the season and Tyson and White once again led the way. Tyson, who struggled with his stroke at the beginning of the season, has led the team in scoring six of the past seven games raising his average to 15 while White has hit double figures in six straight, five of them Pirate victories. Kentrell Barkley, a 6-5 freshman, grabbed 11 rebounds in the first game of the season and continues to be the Pirates’ best on the backboards averaging 11 points and seven rebounds a game.

ABOUT JAMES MADISON (8-3): Shakir Brown (14.4 ppg., 7 rpg.) leads three players in double-figure scoring for the Dukes, who knocked off George Mason 69-46 last time out for their longest winning streak since the 2011 season. James Madison held George Mason to 18-for-58 shooting, its best defensive performance of the season, and it was the third time in the past five games that the Dukes held their opponent to below 36 percent shooting from the field. Brown, who transferred from Angelina College, scored 30 points against Marshall and opened his James Madison career with back-to-back 20-point games.

TIP-INS

1. White and Tyson combined for 30 points in the Pirates’ win over the Dukes last season.

2. Serbian F Dimitrije Cabarkapa, a 6-10 reserve, has hit a 3-pointer in 18 straight games for the Dukes.

3. ECU has faced two of James Madison’s fellow Colonial Athletic Association teams already this season, dropping a 77-73 decision at College of Charleston on Dec. 7, before defeating Wimington on Thursday 78-73.

PREDICTION: James Madison 68, East Carolina 65