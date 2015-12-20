James Madison 67, East Carolina 61

Guard Ron Curry hit a 3-pointer with 1:34 left Sunday to put James Madison ahead for good as it knocked off East Carolina 67-61 in a non-conference game at the JMU Convocation Center in Harrisonburg, Va.

Curry, who finished with a game-high 23 points, also blocked a 3-point attempt by reserve guard Lance Tejada on the Pirates’ ensuing possession. That led to a jumper by forward Tom Vodanovich with 29 seconds left, giving the Dukes a 65-61 advantage.

Guard Shakir Brown added 13 for JMU (9-3), including two clinching free throws with 11 seconds remaining. Off the bench, forward Dimitrije Cabarkapa contributed 11 points.

Guard Caleb White scored 20 points for East Carolina (7-5), connecting on 6-of-13 3-pointers. Forward Kana Aju tallied 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

The Pirates led 57-56 with 5:46 remaining after Tejada stroked a 3-pointer, but they missed their last seven field-goal attempts. East Carolina relied on the 3-pointer all day, but wasn’t efficient with it, as it made just 11-of-37 from deep.

The Dukes hit 53.8 percent of their field-goal attempts after halftime, finishing the day at 46.4 percent. They enjoyed a 34-14 advantage in points in the paint.

The teams combined for only 15 turnovers, although the Pirates made maximum use of JMU’s nine, converting them into 19 points.