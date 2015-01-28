Preview: East Carolina at Memphis

Memphis was picked to finish third in the American Athletic Conference heading into the season, but the Tigers have some ground to make up as they prepare to host East Carolina on Wednesday. Memphis is fifth in the ACC, but regrouped following an 1-2 start to win four of the last five. East Carolina lost five of its last six, most recently a 66-64 setback to first-place Tulsa on Saturday, missing two chances to tie or take the lead down the stretch.

Austin Nichols remains the only player averaging double figures in scoring for the Tigers, and is coming off a strong game against Tulane on Saturday, producing 17 points and nine rebounds. Markel Crawford has shown signs of giving Memphis a reliable No. 2 scoring option, reaching double figures in three of the last five games, including season highs of 15 points and five steals in the 57-55 victory over Tulane. The 6-4 freshman could be called upon to defend East Carolina leading scorer Terry Whisnant after doing a solid job on Tulane leading scorer Louis Dabney, holding him to 10 points on 2-for-13 shooting.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (8-11, 1-5 AAC): Whisnant made six 3-pointers in each of the last two games on 20 total attempts. Whisnant played his freshman season at Florida State and started early in his career before his playing time whittled drastically and he sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules. Whisnant is shooting just below 40 percent from beyond the arc as is 6-7 wing Caleb White, who could pose matchup problems for Memphis.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (12-7, 5-3): Shaq Goodwin has taken a step back from last season, when he averaged 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds, as he’s down to 8.3 and 6.1 while playing about six minutes less per game. Nick King didn’t even appear against Tulane as coach Josh Pastner admitted it was part of shortening his bench. King had 16 points and seven rebounds in the season-opening loss to Wichita State, continued to play at least 19 minutes per game until a sprained ankle kept him out three games in late December/early January and since his return has scored two points or less in three of the four games before sitting out against Tulane.

TIP-INS

1. Memphis entered Tuesday third in the nation in blocks at 7.2 per game.

2. The Tigers have won at least 20 games in 14 straight seasons, trailing only Kansas (25), Duke (18), Syracuse (17), Gonzaga (17) and Florida (14).

3. East Carolina is playing its second contest among four straight against teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season.

PREDICTION: Memphis 77, East Carolina 66