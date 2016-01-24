Preview: East Carolina at Memphis

Memphis looks to bounce back from a tough road loss when it returns home to take on East Carolina in an American Athletic Conference contest Sunday. The Tigers are trying to keep pace with undefeated SMU in the league standings, so they need to top a team like the Pirates, who have yet to win in conference play this season.

Memphis is one of the top offensive teams in the league, averaging 77.4 points, led by freshman Dedric Lawson, who is putting up 14.1 points and 8.8 rebounds. Lawson is joined by senior big man Shaq Goodwin, who provides strength inside with his 13.8 points and 7.9 boards. East Carolina has a pair of top scorers in B.J. Tyson (14.5) and Caleb White (14.1), but both are questionable for this contest with injuries. Tyson has a slight separation to his shoulder while White is recovering from a concussion, adding to the Pirates’ injury woes that have plagued the team all season.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (8-11, 0-7 AAC): While the Pirates are dealing with injuries to their top scorers, coach Jeff Lebo believes his team can still make things work on the defensive end no matter who’s in the lineup. But East Carolina has allowed 76 points a game in league play, which has led to the team’s winless AAC record and some frustration for Lebo. “We’re trying everything in the book that I know, defensively,” Lebo told reporters after giving up 84 points to Tulsa. “Teams are making shots on us right and left on the perimeter. Some of them were open, some of them were contested. But once they get going, the basket seems like it’s a hula hoop out there.”

ABOUT MEMPHIS (12-6, 3-2): Most coaches want to rely on everyone in their lineup for winning basketball -- or at least say so -- but Memphis coach Josh Pastner is trying to put a little pressure on his stars to produce in order for the Tigers to get some wins. Lawson, Goodwin and Ricky Tarrant Jr. are the team’s trio of scoring stars, and Pastner is trying to get them to step up and lead by example. “If Shaq, Dedric and Ricky, if two of those three don’t play well, it’s hard for us to win,” Pastner told reporters. “And it’s not just playing so-so -- two of the three have to play great. If all three play great, our team is very dangerous. If one of the three plays well and the other two don‘t, hard for us to win.”

TIP-INS

1. Pirates swingman Kentrell Barkley is one of only two freshmen in the AAC to average more than nine points and 5.5 rebounds a game.

2. The Tigers’ 388 made free throws on the season rank the team in the top five in the country.

3. Memphis leads the AAC and is among the top teams in the nation in blocks per game with 6.6.

PREDICTION: Memphis 77, East Carolina 62