East Carolina 84, Memphis 83

Guard Prince Williams sank two free throws with five seconds remaining to lift East Carolina to an 84-83 upset win over Memphis in American Athletic Conference play on Sunday at Memphis, Tenn.

Guard B.J. Tyson who scored 26 points to pace the (Pirates 9-11, 1-6). Williams added 20 and 10 rebounds.

Memphis trailed most of the game and was down by as many as 14 points in the second half. The Tigers (12-7, 3-3) scrambled back into the game and took an 83-82 lead on a free throw by forward Trahson Burrell with 16 seconds left.

But Burrell fouled Williams on the next possession, setting up Williams’ heroics.

A last-second 3-point attempt by guard Sam Craft was off the mark as the Pirates snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Forward Dedric Lawson paced the Tigers with 27 points and guard Shaq Goodwin contributed 15 and 12 rebounds. Burrell also recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Lawson scored six straight points to give Memphis a 74-73 advantage with six minutes left.

East Carolina forward Michael Zangari got hot and scored seven straight to keep the pressure on the Tigers.

Lawson scored 22 second-half points, but that was not enough for the Tigers.

The Pirates led 45-36 at halftime.

East Carolina’s offense was humming in the first half. The Pirates made 15 of 25 field-goal attempts (60 percent) and five of seven from beyond the arc.

Tyson had 14 first-half points for the Pirates. Forward Nick Marshall had seven for the Tigers.

Memphis, one of the nation’s best rebounding teams (ranked sixth) at 42.6 rebounds per game, would have been behind ever further if not for 11 offensive boards in the first 20 minutes.

The Tigers finished with 37 boards, 18 on the offensive end.