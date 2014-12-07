Preview: East Carolina at North Carolina

East Carolina coach and former Tar Heel Jeff Lebo better have his team prepared when it visits No. 12 North Carolina on Sunday. Tar Heels coach Roy Williams wasn’t happy with his team’s 60-55 loss at home to Iowa on Wednesday so he’ll have his team ready to go against the Pirates. ”They were just so much more aggressive going after the ball on the offensive boards. It’s very frustrating. They got one offensive rebound in the first half and had 16 in the second half,“ Williams said. ”(Iowa) wanted it more than we did and that’s a sorry thing to say. It’s a sad thing to say.“Not only were the Tar Heels outhustled, they shot 27.9 percent from the floor - their lowest success rate in almost three years - in losing for the first time at home since 2001 while holding the opponent to 60 points or fewer. “Whatever Coach gives us, we’ve got to get ready for. We get what we deserve,” forward Brice Johnson said. East Carolina is coming off a 72-63 loss at Florida Atlantic on Wednesday but does have a win against Fresno State this season.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (4-4): Lebo, a star guard under Dean Smith back in the late-1980s, is in his fifth year with the Pirates (77-65). Caleb White scored 18 in the loss to Florida Atlantic and freshman B.J. Tyson chipped in 16 off the bench. Tyson leads the team in scoring at 16 points per game, White adds 14.4 points and 15 3-pointers and Terry Whisnant averages 11.5.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (5-2): Marcus Paige, a candidate for national player of the year honors, shot 4-of-16 against the Hawkeyes and finished with 13 points. Rapidly improving sophomore Kennedy Meeks led Carolina with 15 points and 12 rebounds - his fourth double-double already this season after two all of last season. Paige (14.9) and Meeks (14.0) lead the team in scoring and freshman Justin Jackson (11.0) and Johnson (10.1) also contribute double figures for a team that is shooting just 42.3 percent but yielding opponents only 33.6 percent shooting from the field.

1. North Carolina is 86-4 in non-ACC home games under Roy Williams.

2. The Tar Heels posted a 93-87 victory here the last times the teams met, as Paige, Johnson and J.P. Tokoto - all freshmen then - combined for 21 points in 50 minutes.

3. Meeks is the only player in the country averaging 14 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 60 percent from the floor.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 87, East Carolina 64