No. 12 North Carolina 108, East Carolina 64: Brice Johnson had 19 points and a career-high 17 rebounds and J.P. Tokoto added 19 points and eight assists as the host Tar Heels pounded the Pirates. Kennedy Meeks had 12 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for North Carolina (6-2), which was coming off a 60-55 loss at home to Iowa on Wednesday in which it shot just 27.9 percent. Marcus Paige had eight points and six assists as the Tar Heels shot 60 percent.

Terry Whisnant scored 15 points for East Carolina (4-5), which is coached by former North Carolina player Jeff Lebo. B.J. Tyson added 13 points and Caleb White 11 as the Pirates shot just 33.3 percent.

East Carolina led 10-9 early and North Carolina didn’t take the lead until consecutive dunks by Isaiah Hicks 6 1/2 minutes in. The Tar Heels closed the half on a 24-11 run, led by eight points from Johnson, to take a 48-29 lead at the half.

Meeks opened the second half with a pair of inside hoops before Joel Berry II made four hoops over a three-minute span as the Tar Heels opened a 65-39 bulge 5 1/2 minutes in. A tip-in by Theo Pinson pushed the edge to 34 points and North Carolina coasted home.

GAME NOTEBOOK: North Carolina is 87-4 in non-conference home games under Roy Williams. … Meeks, who entered as the only player in the country averaging 14 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 60 percent from the floor, posted his fifth double-double this season after notching two last season. … Whisnant was 2-of-12 from the arc and the Pirates finished 4-of-25.