Preview: East Carolina at San Diego State

San Diego State looks to bounce back from its most stunning loss in years on Monday as the Aztecs host East Carolina, which battled California on Friday before falling 70-62. The Aztecs are coming off a dismal effort on Saturday, when they shot 28.3 percent and saw their 15-game home nonconference win streak come to an end with a 49-43 loss to Little Rock.

The loss was the Aztecs’ eighth in their last 103 games at Viejas Arena and raises more questions about a team that was picked to finish first in the Mountain West. Seniors Winston Shepard, Skylar Spencer and Angelo Chol were each held scoreless in a combined 63 minutes, and the Aztecs committed 16 turnovers while shooting 6-of-24 from 3-point range. “We’ve got a lot of good players and terrific people, but we’re not playing very well right now,” coach Steve Fisher told reporters. “We’re not capable of making critical plays when needed. That’s the difference between having a really good team and an average team.” The Aztecs’ offensive woes don’t figure to improve against East Carolina, which used its zone defense to hold California to 3-of-23 from beyond the arc in Friday’s loss.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (2-1): Junior wing Caleb White averages 18.7 points to lead the Pirates, who were picked to finish eighth in the 11-team American Athletic Conference and opened with consecutive wins over Grambling State and Charlotte. The Pirates were outrebounded 45-26 against Cal and could struggle against San Diego State’s athletic frontline. Forward Michel Nzege averages 10.7 points for the Pirates, who could look to slow the tempo after watching Little Rock frustrate the Aztecs in Saturday’s low-possession game.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (2-2): Shepard returned against Little Rock after missing one game due to an ankle injury but was held scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting with five rebounds, two assists and four turnovers in 26 minutes. The lone bright spot on offense has been freshman guard Jeremy Hemsley, who is averaging a team-high 13 points on 48.7 percent shooting while starting all four games. The Aztecs need more production from their seniors along with 6-foot-10 sophomore forward Malik Pope, who is averaging 5.8 points and four rebounds while shooting 30 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Monday’s contest is a non-bracketed game in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational.

2. Fisher is facing East Carolina for the first time in his 25 years as a head coach.

3. San Diego State has held its last 31 nonconference opponents to 70 points or fewer in games played at home.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 62, East Carolina 56