SMU did the expected Friday and beat East Carolina for the third time this season, but it wasn't quite as easy as most people thought it would be.

Semi Ojeleye scored 36 points and added 12 rebounds as the top-seeded and 12th-ranked Mustangs held off a furious Pirates rally in the final 10 minutes for an 81-77 win in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament at XL Center in Hartford, Conn.

Ojeleye's putback of a Sterling Brown miss with 33.7 seconds left snapped a 77-77 tie. Sophomore forward Kentrell Barkley fumbled the ball away with a chance at an open layup with 15.6 seconds remaining on East Carolina's penultimate possession.

Ojeleye capped his career-best game by draining two free throws with 13.3 seconds, enabling SMU to avoid a colossal upset against a program that has won just twice in 76 games against top 25 teams.

Sterling Brown added 16 points for SMU (28-4), which advanced to Saturday's first semifinal against the Memphis-Central Florida winner by picking up its 14th straight victory and 24th win in 25 games.

Barkley paced ninth-seeded East Carolina (15-18) with 24 points, while Caleb White hit for 17 and Elijah Hughes netted 15 points.

Hughes' steal and layup with 3:13 remaining capped a 24-8 spurt that drew the Pirates within 71-69 and awoke the small crowd. Ojeleye sank a 3-pointer and Brown converted a 3-point play to give the Mustangs a 77-69 advantage with 2:06 left.

East Carolina made one last gasp, as White drained his fourth 3-pointer and Barkley scored in transition to make it 77-74 at the 1:20 mark. After an offensive foul on Ben Emelogu, Hughes converted a 3-pointer off an offensive rebound with 56.0 seconds left to complete its rally from a 24-point first half deficit.

East Carolina took two regular-season hammerings from SMU by a total of 71 points and the first half appeared to be more of the same. The Mustangs hit 12 of their first 17 shots and led 43-19 before settling for a 43-21 halftime advantage.

NOTES: SMU F Semi Ojeleye is not only the AAC's Player of the Year, but also its Scholar Athlete of the Year. Ojeleye maintains a 3.65 GPA in psychology and earned a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-American Second team. ... East Carolina ended its season by alternating wins and losses in its last 10 games. ... The Mustangs put three players -- F Shake Milton, G Sterling Brown and F Ben Moore -- on the All-AAC second team.