East Carolina 52, South Florida 39
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
#US College Basketball
March 3, 2016 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

East Carolina 52, South Florida 39

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Caleb White scored 12 points and East Carolina picked up just its second win in nine games, 52-39, over South Florida on Wednesday night.

White, a junior guard was one of three Pirates in double-figures, joined by sophomore guards Lane Tejada (11 points) and B.J. Tyson (10 points). The win improved East Carolina to 12-18 and 3-14 in the American Athletic Conference.

South Florida had a lousy offensive performance across the board. The Bulls (7-23, 4-13) shot 27.8 percent from the floor, made just one of their 15 3-pointers and went just 8-for-18 from the foul line.

Senior center Jaleel Cousins led South Florida with 13 points and added six rebounds, but went 3-for-10 from the foul line. Junior forward Chris Perry was the next highest South Florida scorer with nine points.

The Pirates and Bulls, who are jostling for position near the bottom of the American Tournament bracket, will each close out their regular seasons this weekend. East Carolina hosts Memphis on Sunday, while South Florida travels to face Tulsa on Saturday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
