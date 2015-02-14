Preview: East Carolina at Temple

(Updated: UPDATES Temple standing in ABOUT TEMPLE)

Temple has rallied around the return of senior co-captain Will Cummings, winning six straight games since he returned from injury, and the Owls will try to make it seven in a row when East Carolina visits Saturday. Fran Dunphy’s team successfully doubled last season’s win total (nine) Tuesday by defeating Cincinnati 75-59 at home and in the process ended the Bearcats’ 27-game streak of holding opponents to fewer than 70 points. Cummings led all scorers with 21 points and is averaging 15.3 points during Temple’s six-game winning streak.

Freshman guard B.J. Tyson provided East Carolina with 23 points off the bench in Tuesday’s 64-53 victory over visiting Memphis, 20 of which came in the second half. The Pirates trailed 25-21 at the half after shooting 26.9 percent from the field, but settled down in the second to shoot 66.7 percent en route to their second consecutive victory. Winning on the road has been hard to come by for East Carolina, which hasn’t been victorious in a true road game since Feb. 1, 2014 against UAB.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (11-13, 4-7 American Athletic Conference): Leading-scorer Terry Whisnant (12.9 points per game) has been in a slump the past four games, shooting 30.3 percent while averaging just seven points. The Pirates have forced 36 turnovers over the last two games. With one more win, East Carolina will tie the number of conference victories it had last season as a member of Conference USA.

ABOUT TEMPLE (18-7, 9-3 AAC): The Owls are in the midst of their second six-game winning streak this season after a brief setback of three straight losses. Temple sits third in the ACC - 1 1/2 games behind No. 25 SMU and one back of Tulsa, which both visit the Owls next week. Cummings ranks fifth in the AAC in assists (four per game) and second in steals (1.8).

TIP-INS

1. The Owls have won their last three home games by an average of 19.7 points.

2. Temple F Jaylen Bond leads the AAC in rebounds at 7.9 per game.

3. East Carolina is 1-10 away from home this season.

PREDICTION: Temple 74, East Carolina 61