Preview: East Carolina at Temple

Temple knocked off its second ranked team in less than two weeks by defeating No. 24 Connecticut on the road Tuesday. The Owls look to make it two straight wins when they host struggling East Carolina in an American Athletic Conference game Saturday.

Temple coach Fran Dunphy won his 200th game at the school in Tuesday’s dramatic 55-53 victory over the Huskies. Josh Smart hit the game-winning shot with two seconds to play as the Owls defeated the Huskies for the third straight time. East Carolina fell to 0-2 in conference play getting hammered 55-43 at Tulsa on Tuesday. The outcome was never in doubt and far from surprising as the Pirates have lost 16 of their last 17 road games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (8-7, 0-2 American): The Pirates hit rock bottom Tuesday, scoring only 14 points in the first half in a game that was never close. Caleb White had his streak of nine straight games in double figures come to a halt after scoring seven points on 3-of-12 shooting with six turnovers and no assists. “That was the worst I’ve ever seen (White) play,” Lebo told reporters after the game. “Poor kid really struggled in this one. He doesn’t usually turn the ball over.”

ABOUT TEMPLE (7-6, 2-1): The Owls righted the ship quickly after a humbling 77-50 loss against Houston on its homecourt last Saturday. Temple, which upset Cincinnati on Dec. 29, got 11 points and 10 rebounds from Jaylen Bond and held UConn to 31.6 percent shooting in their second straight win on the road. The Owls won both games against the Pirates last season by double figures.

TIP-INS

1. East Carolina’s B.J. Tyson is seventh in the conference in scoring at 14.6 points, but was 4-for-13 from the floor last time out.

2. Temple’s Quenton DeCosey had a team-high 15 points against UConn and has scored in double figures 11 times this season.

3. The Pirates are 0-5 on the road this season and won once (at UCF) away from home last season.

PREDICTION: Temple 70, East Carolina 58