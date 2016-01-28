East Carolina 64, Temple 61

Forward Kentrell Barkley sank two free throws with one second left to give East Carolina a 64-61 win over Temple on Wednesday night at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, N.C.

Guard Prince Williams, who scored seven straight points down the stretch to keep the Pirates in the lead, missed a jumper and Barkley grabbed and scored to put East Carolina up 63-61. Barkley was fouled by Temple guard Josh Brown and completed the three-point play.

Williams, the hero in the Pirates’ upset win over Memphis, led East Carolina (10-11, 2-6) with 18 points. Guard B.J. Tyson added 14 points and Barkley finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Guard Quenton DeCosey posted his third double-double of season (14 points and 11 rebounds) and forward Obi Enechionyia scored 18 points to lead Temple (11-8, 5-3), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped.

Tyson’s jumper made the score 54-52 with just under four minutes to play. The Pirates maintained the lead and never trailed.

Williams had nine first-half points to lead East Carolina.

Neither team shot well. Temple connected on 39 percent from the field and East Carolina finished at 41 percent.

The Pirates made only 3 of 17 from beyond the arc and the Owls were 9 of 23.