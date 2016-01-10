FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Temple 78, East Carolina 60
#US College Basketball
January 10, 2016 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

Temple 78, East Carolina 60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Temple 78, East Carolina 60

Temple won for the fourth time in its last five games, defeating East Carolina 78-60 on Saturday night at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

The Owls (8-6, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) came back from a halftime deficit for the first time this season.

Senior guard Quenton DeCosey scored a game-high 24 points for Temple. Junior guard Josh Brown added 12 points and sophomore forward Obi Enechionyia had 10.

The Owls pulled away with a 28-10 run down the stretch, snapping a 50-50 tie with 11:07 left in the game.

East Carolina (8-8, 0-3) was led by junior guard Caleb White’s team-high 14 points. Junior forward Clarence Williams scored 12 points for the Pirates, who led 38-33 at halftime.

East Carolina was up by as much as 38-27 on a White 3-point shot with 1:44 left in the first half but went nearly seven minutes without scoring. The Pirates’ last lead was 46-45 with 13:59 left in the game on freshman guard Kentrell Barkley’s free throw.

