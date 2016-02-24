Preview: East Carolina at Tulane

Tulane hopes it doesn’t need an extra 15 minutes to get a victory when it hosts East Carolina on Wednesday in a rematch of a marathon American Athletic Conference contest from two weeks ago. The Green Wave outlasted the Pirates in triple overtime 100-92 on Feb. 10, part of East Carolina’s six-game losing streak.

Tulane snapped its own six-game skid with that victory, though the Green Wave come off a loss to Houston on Feb. 17. Guard Louis Dabney paces Tulane’s offense by averaging 14.5 points and had a career-best 32 in the victory over the Pirates. East Carolina has four double-figure scorers in its starting lineup, led by B.J. Tyson’s 14.6 points. Coach Jeff Lebo’s squad played SMU tough on Sunday, leading the nationally ranked league leader by seven in the first half before succumbing after intermission.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (10-17, 2-12 AAC): Rebounding has been a problem for East Carolina for much of this season as shown by their last-place ranking in the conference in rebounds per game (34) and rebound margin (minus-2.2). The Pirates’ troubles were exemplified in Sunday’s loss to SMU, when the Mustangs outrebounded East Carolina 41-17, including grabbing 15 on the offensive glass. Freshman Kentrell Barkley paces the team on the glass with 6.2 per game, but with a lineup that tops out at 6-9 and features four guards, the Pirates have a distinct disadvantage when it comes to grabbing missed shots.

ABOUT TULANE (10-17, 3-11): Tulane sophomore Dylan Osetkowski has started to find a rhythm of late, notching back-to-back double-doubles for the fourth time this season with 19 points and 13 rebounds against Houston. Osetkowski has 10 double-doubles this season and is just off averaging a double-double at 11.4 points and 9.0 rebounds, though he continues to want to contribute more to help the team. “Obviously I always feel like I can do more,” Osetkowski told reporters. “I‘m trying to do whatever it takes to get a W for the team, so obviously I didn’t do what that took (against Houston).”

TIP-INS

1. Tyson needs 20 points to move past teammate Caleb White to become the second-highest scoring sophomore in East Carolina’s Division I era.

2. Tulane has outrebounded its opponent in 17 games this season, going 9-8 in those contests.

3. The Pirates have the worst field-goal percentage defense in the AAC at 45.1 with the Green Wave second-worst at 43.1.

PREDICTION: Tulane 73, East Carolina 64