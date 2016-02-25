East Carolina 79, Tulane 73

Sophomore guard Lance Tejada set career highs of 18 points and five 3-pointers and East Carolina halted a six-game losing streak with a 79-73 victory over Tulane on Wednesday in American Athletic Conference play in New Orleans.

Sophomore guard B.J. Tyson scored a game-high 22 points and made four 3-pointers as the Pirates (11-17, 3-12) avenged a 100-92 triple-overtime loss to the Green Wave on Feb. 10. Freshman forward Kentrell Barkley scored 14 points and senior forward Michael Zangari added 12.

Senior guard Louis Dabney scored 18 points and made four 3-pointers for Tulane (10-18, 3-12). Sophomore forward Dylan Osetkowski contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the season.

Tulane trailed 51-50 after a 3-pointer by junior guard Malik Morgan before the Pirates erupted on a 12-2 run. Tejada and Tyson each scored five points during the surge and Tyson capped it with a 3-pointer from the left corner to give East Carolina a 63-52 lead with 10:56 left.

The Green Wave made a run and crept within 70-66 on Osetkowski’s layup with 5:01 remaining. Dabney connected on two free throws to make it a 75-73 deficit with 1:06 left before Tyson drained a 3-point and Barkley split two free throws as East Carolina closed it out.

Tejada was 4 of 4 from 3-point range in the first half and had already set a career high of 13 points as the Pirates took a 38-36 halftime lead.

Tulane led 27-20 after a dunk by sophomore guard Cameron Reynolds with 6:16 left in the half. East Carolina scored the next seven points and later took a one-point lead on Tejada’s 3-pointer with 1:53 to go before taking the two-point advantage into the break.