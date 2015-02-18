Preview: East Carolina at Tulsa

Tulsa continues it quest to win the American Athletic Conference title in its inaugural season in the league when it hosts East Carolina on Wednesday. The Golden Hurricane (10-2) are tied in the loss column with first place SMU (12-2), which hosts third place Temple (10-3) on Thursday, and still have a regular-season ending contest with the Mustangs on March 8 in Dallas. Tulsa, which finished in a four-way tie for first place in its final season in Conference USA last year, had a 21-game conference winning streak snapped by SMU 68-57 on Feb. 7 and followed that up with a 70-45 loss at defending national champion Connecticut on Thursday.

This is the second meeting in AAC play between the two teams. Tulsa, behind 17 points and five rebounds by guard James Woodard, rallied from a six-point second-half deficit to edge the Pirates 66-64 in Greenville, N.C., on Jan. 24. The Golden Hurricane lead the series 12-2, and have won the last three meetings.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (11-14, 4-8 AAC): Guard Terry Whisnant (12.9) leads a trio of Pirates who average in double figures and is seventh in the ACC in 3-point shooting (38.9). Another guard, B.J. Tyson (12.6), ranks second among freshman in scoring in the conference and was named the AAC’s Rookie of the Week after averaging 16 points and 3.5 rebounds in games against Memphis and Temple. Forward Caleb White (12) also is averaging in double figures and is fourth in the conference in free throw shooting (81.3).

ABOUT TULSA (17-7, 10-2): Tulsa scored a season-low 45 points against UConn and has lost two in a row following a 12-game winning streak. Woodard (14.3) leads the team in scoring and averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game which ranks second in the conference. Guard Shaquille Harrison (14.1) also is averaging in double figures while Rashad Smith leads the Golden Hurricane in rebounds (6.3).

TIP-INS

1. Woodard was held scoreless for only the third time in his 90-game career at UConn, going 0-for-7 from the floor and 0-for-5 from 3-point range.

2. Tulsa is 13-0 when leading at halftime.

3. East Carolina G Antonio Robinson leads the AAC in assist/turnover ratio (2.3).

PREDICTION: Tulsa 70, East Carolina 62