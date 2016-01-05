Preview: East Carolina at Tulsa

Last year, Tulsa won its first 10 conference games en route to a 14-4 league record. This season, the Golden Hurricane have dropped their first two American Athletic contests and look to end the skid against East Carolina on Tuesday.

Tulsa hopes to rebound from a dismal effort last time out, getting drilled by Cincinnati 76-57 on Saturday. “We took a good old backyard whooping today and we have to get ourselves back to understanding that we have to have a different mentality when we lace them up again, which is against East Carolina,” Tulsa coach Frank Haith told reporters after the game. East Carolina dropped its conference opener 71-68 to UCF on Saturday. The loss was the first in eight contests for the Pirates at home this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (8-6, 0-1 American Athletic Conference): Saturday’s loss was hard to swallow for the Pirates, who looked to extend their homecourt dominance, but blew a 10-point lead in the final eight minutes. Caleb White continued his hot hand with 16 points, and has hit double figures in nine straight games. The Pirates, who have lost seven straight conference openers, are 0-4 on the road this season and went 1-11 away from home last year.

ABOUT TULSA (8-6, 0-2): The Hurricane began conference play against two of the top teams in the league (SMU and Cincinnati) but didn’t help themselves last game by missing 16 of their first 17 shots from the field. Tulsa dug itself a 24-point hole in the first half Saturday and never recovered despite getting 21 points from guard Shaquille Harrison. Tulsa swept a pair of games from East Carolina last season and leads the all-time series 13-2.

TIP-INS

1. East Carolina has made 34-of-93 from 3-point range in its past three games.

2. Harrison leads the Hurricane in scoring at 17.9 points per game and has reached the 20-point mark seven times on the season.

3. Tulsa’s James Woodard (15.9 points per game) left last game with a leg injury and is questionable.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 75, East Carolina 66