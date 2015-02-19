FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tulsa 69, East Carolina 58
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
February 19, 2015 / 2:27 AM / 3 years ago

Tulsa 69, East Carolina 58

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tulsa 69, East Carolina 58: James Woodard had 19 points and six rebounds as the host Golden Hurricane snapped a two-game losing streak and moved within a half-game of first place SMU in the American Athletic Conference.

Brandon Swannegan scored a career-high 16 points and had three blocks in his first career start for Tulsa (18-7, 11-2 AAC), which shot 51 percent from the field. Shaquille Harrison finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Golden Hurricane, who improved to 13-2 all-time against the Pirates.

Terry Whisnant scored 15 points, including 4-of-8 on 3-pointers, to lead East Carolina (11-15, 4-9), which shot 35.1 percent from the floor. Caleb White finished with 14 points and B.J. Tyson added 13 for the Pirates, who are 0-10 on the road this season.

East Carolina, which blew a six-point second half lead in losing 66-64 to the Golden Hurricane in the first meeting, led 11-10 after a 3-pointer by Whisnant with 14 1/2 minutes to go. But Woodard had eight points as Tulsa took control with a 15-2 run, and the Golden Hurricane held the Pirates without a field goal for over 11 minutes en route to a 35-19 halftime lead.

A jumper by Michael Zangari cut Tulsa’s lead to 43-31 early in second half, but the Golden Hurricane blew the game open with a 17-6 run over the next five minutes, capped by a Rashad Ray layup. East Carolina, which finished with 10 steals and forced 14 turnovers, never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tulsa improved to 14-0 when leading at halftime. ... East Carolina G Antonio Robinson, who entered the game leading the AAC in assist/turnover ratio (2.3), finished with one assist and two turnovers to go along with nine points. ... Tulsa finished with an 18-9 edge in assists.

