Tulsa 69, East Carolina 58: James Woodard had 19 points and six rebounds as the host Golden Hurricane snapped a two-game losing streak and moved within a half-game of first place SMU in the American Athletic Conference.

Brandon Swannegan scored a career-high 16 points and had three blocks in his first career start for Tulsa (18-7, 11-2 AAC), which shot 51 percent from the field. Shaquille Harrison finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Golden Hurricane, who improved to 13-2 all-time against the Pirates.

Terry Whisnant scored 15 points, including 4-of-8 on 3-pointers, to lead East Carolina (11-15, 4-9), which shot 35.1 percent from the floor. Caleb White finished with 14 points and B.J. Tyson added 13 for the Pirates, who are 0-10 on the road this season.

East Carolina, which blew a six-point second half lead in losing 66-64 to the Golden Hurricane in the first meeting, led 11-10 after a 3-pointer by Whisnant with 14 1/2 minutes to go. But Woodard had eight points as Tulsa took control with a 15-2 run, and the Golden Hurricane held the Pirates without a field goal for over 11 minutes en route to a 35-19 halftime lead.

A jumper by Michael Zangari cut Tulsa’s lead to 43-31 early in second half, but the Golden Hurricane blew the game open with a 17-6 run over the next five minutes, capped by a Rashad Ray layup. East Carolina, which finished with 10 steals and forced 14 turnovers, never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tulsa improved to 14-0 when leading at halftime. ... East Carolina G Antonio Robinson, who entered the game leading the AAC in assist/turnover ratio (2.3), finished with one assist and two turnovers to go along with nine points. ... Tulsa finished with an 18-9 edge in assists.