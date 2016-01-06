Tulsa 55, East Carolina 43

Tulsa forward Rashad Smith scored 20 points, leading the Golden Hurricane past East Carolina 55-43 Tuesday in an American Athletic Conference matchup at Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Tulsa took command quickly in the first half. A 3-pointer by guard Sterling Taplin put the Cougars up 26-6 with six minutes left in the first half. Taplin hit another 3-pointer as time expired in the first half, sending Tulsa into the locker room leading 37-14.

The Pirates hit 6 of 33 field goals in the first half, including missing all seven of their 3-point attempts. The 14 points was the fewest allowed by Tulsa at home in a half since 2003.

East Carolina mounted a small run in the second half. Pirates guard Kentrell Barkley hit a 3-pointer that cut the Tulsa lead to 51-38 with six minutes to play. Barkley’s 3-pointer was ECU’s first of the game.

The Pirates got to within 12 with just under two minutes to play, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Guard Rashad Ray came off the bench to score 11 points for Tulsa, (9-6, 1-2 AAC), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Smith matched his season-high with 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

Barkley led the Pirates (8-7, 0-2 AAC) with 10 points. He was the only ECU player to reach double figures.

The Golden Hurricane won without all-conference point guard James Woodard, who saw his streak of 91 consecutive starts due to injury.