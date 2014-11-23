Preview: Eastern Illinois at Cincinnati

Cincinnati aims for its 13th consecutive non-conference home victory when it hosts Eastern Illinois on Sunday in the first round of the Emerald Coast Classic. The Bearcats hope for a little easier time after holding on for a 69-61 win over Morehead State on Wednesday. The Panthers’ lone victory was over NCAA Division III Eureka College, but they’ve been competitive in both their losses, falling 64-53 at Missouri State and 63-61 at UC Davis on Thursday.

Despite the close call against Morehead State, the Bearcats were pleased to pick up a win while breaking in a new-look lineup. “We’re going to be a work in progress,” Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin told reporters. “We’re going to have different guys step up and lead us in scoring, and along the way, I‘m trying to find rotations that can play well together.” The teams are meeting for the first time but the Bearcats are 40-5 against current members of the Ohio Valley Conference.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, FSN, ESPN3

ABOUT EASTERN ILLINOIS (1-2): The Panthers were picked to finish third in the West Division of the Ohio Valley. Chris Olivier has scored in double digits in all three games and is the only player averaging double figures at 14 points per game. The Panthers are getting good production out of a couple of newcomers, as junior college transfer Trae Anderson had a big game against UC Davis with 16 points and nine rebounds and freshman point guard Cornell Johnston (8.3 points, 5.7 assists) has gone 7-of-12 from 3-point range.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (2-0): The Bearcats were picked to finish fourth in the American Athletic Conference, but they’re a bit of an unknown quantity with seven newcomers. One of those new faces, junior college transfer Farad Cobb, hit six 3-pointers as he poured in 24 points against Morehead State. Cobb (12 points) is one of three players averaging double-digit scoring through two games with fellow transfer Octavius Ellis (14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds) leading the way and point guard Troy Caupain (10.5 points, five assists) running the offense effectively.

TIP-INS

1. The Bearcats have won 52 of their last 56 regular-season home games against non-conference opponents and are 20-1 at home since the start of last season.

2. Cincinnati is 44-2 over the past three seasons when leading with 10 minutes remaining in regulation.

3. The Panthers shoot 42 percent from 3-point range, but the Bearcats have held opponents to 32.4 percent from behind the arc.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 73, Eastern Illinois 59