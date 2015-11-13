Preview: Eastern Illinois at Indiana

Indiana looks to unveil an improved defense to partner with its elite offense when the 15th-ranked Hoosiers host Eastern Illinois on Friday to open the 2015-16 season. Guards Yogi Ferrell and James Blackmon Jr. along with forward Troy Williams lead a strong group of returnees for Indiana, which finished 17th in the country in scoring and 296th in points allowed last season.

Thomas Bryant, a 6-10 freshman center who posted a double-double in an exhibition game against Ottawa, could be the key to the Hoosiers’ development on defense as a rim protector. “He’s got infectious energy,” Indiana coach Tom Crean told the Indianapolis Star of Bryant. Scoring will be no problem as Ferrell and Blackmon combined to average 32 points last season for Indiana, which lost to Wichita State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and the athletic Williams (13 points, 7.4 rebounds) is primed for more production. Eastern Illinois returns two of its top three scorers from last season’s team, but has nine newcomers overall.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network-Plus

ABOUT EASTERN ILLINOIS (2014-15: 18-15): Senior guard Trae Anderson returns after averaging 13.2 points a season ago and scoring a team-high 18 in a 74-71 exhibition victory over Saint Francis (Ill.) on Nov. 3. Cornell Johnston posted 9.1 points per game and drained 51.9 percent of his 3-point attempts on the way to being named Ohio Valley Freshman of the Year last season. Second-leading scorer Chris Olivier (13 points) transferred to Oklahoma State, but newcomers Lucas Jones and A.J. Riley should contribute immediately.

ABOUT INDIANA (2014-15: 20-14): Ferrell, who was named a second-team preseason All-American by USA Today, runs the show and leads one of the best backcourts in the nation with Blackmon, Robert Johnson and Nick Zeisloft. Bryant should give Williams more room inside while fellow forwards Collin Hartman and Michigan-transfer Max Bielfeldt add support up front for the Hoosiers, who averaged 77.4 points last season. Indiana was also sixth in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage (40.6) and eighth with 9.4 made treys per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Ferrell is sixth on Indiana’s all-time list with 438 assists and needs 108 during his senior season to rise to No. 1.

2. Eastern Illinois defeated Oakland for its first postseason national tournament victory as a Division I team in the 2015 CollegeInsiders.com event.

3. The 6-7 Williams shot 54 percent from the field last season and drained 6-of-13 from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Indiana 82, Eastern Illinois 58