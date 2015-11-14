No. 15 Indiana 88, Eastern Illinois 49

James Blackmon Jr. scored 17 points, and Yogi Ferrell added 13 as No. 15 Indiana had an easy time Friday night in an 88-49 season-opening victory over Eastern Illinois at Assembly Hall in Blommington, Ind.

Blackmon and Ferrell, IU’s two leading scorers a year ago, may have scored the most points but even more impressive was the play of Indiana’s two new frontcourt players - freshman Thomas Bryant and fifth year senior transfer Max Bielfeldt.

Bryant had 11 points and nine rebounds while Bielfeldt, the transfer from Michigan, had 11 points and eight rebounds against an undersized and overmatched Eastern Illinois squad.

IU had a total of six players in score in double figures. Both Troy Williams and Robert Johnson added 12 for Indiana.

A.J. Riley led Eastern Illinois (0-1) with 13 points while Trae Anderson added 12.

Indiana (1-0) dominated play inside and held a 51-17 advantage on the boards. The Hoosiers had a 21-5 edge on the offensive boards.

The Panthers picked up three of their five offensive rebounds in the final minute.

The Hoosiers also had a dominating 26-1 edge in second chance points.

The game got out of hand early and Indiana led 49-17 at the half. Indiana led by as many as 42 points in the second half.