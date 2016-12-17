Preview: Eastern Illinois at Missouri

Missouri’s six-game homestand hasn’t gone exactly as planned, but the Tigers hope to finish it on a high note when they host Eastern Illinois on Saturday. The Tigers are 3-2 on the long stand with losses to North Carolina Central and No. 19 Arizona.

The Tigers will have one additional weapon at their disposal moving forward as junior Jordan Barnett is eligible to make his debut after transferring from Texas a year ago.The 6-7 Barnett brings some size and experience to a roster that is dominated by freshmen and sophomores, and should give Missouri an immediate spark coming off the bench. “While we’re excited, I hope people understand that he hasn’t played in a game in over a year,” Missouri coach Kim Anderson told the Kansas City Star. “It will take him some time to get adjusted. I hope it doesn’t, but I think it probably will. … I think he’ll be a difference maker. Significant? We’ll see. I’m hopeful he will be, but I don’t want to put that pressure on him.” The Panthers won five of their last seven games and are looking for their second straight road win after a 63-49 victory at Western Illinois on Saturday.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT EASTERN ILLINOIS (6-4): The Panthers have four starters averaging double-digit scoring with guards Demetrius McReynolds (13.9 points) and Montell Goodwin (13.7 points) leading the way. The game will be a homecoming of sorts for St. Louis natives Cornell Johnston (12.4 points, 4.9 assists) and Ray Crossland (11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds). Muusa Dama (9.2 points, 9.8 rebounds) was named the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week after averaging 12 points, 9.5 rebounds and three blocks as the Panthers split two games last week.

ABOUT MISSOURI (5-4): Barnett adds another scoring option for a Tigers team that has been inconsistent at the offensive end and shoots 28.5 percent from 3-point range. Freshman Frankie Hughes (13.6 points) and sophomore Kevin Puryear (12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds) have been the team’s most reliable scorers, though point guard Terrence Phillips (7.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists) is the squad’s most important piece. The biggest bright spot in Anderson’s third season has been the turnaround on defense as the Tigers hold opponents to a respectable 37.2 percent from the field and 27.4 percent from 3-point range – 11th in the nation through Thursday.

TIP-INS

1. Eastern Illinois coach Jay Spoonhour was an assistant on Missouri’s staff from 2004-06, while Missouri assistant Emanuel Dildy played for the Panthers from 2003-05 and was an assistant under Spoonhour in 2012-13.

2. Missouri C Reed Nikko (ankle) missed the past four games and is not expected to play Saturday.

3. The Tigers failed to break 40 percent shooting in their past four games after doing so four times in their first five contests.

PREDICTION: Missouri 70, Eastern Illinois 66