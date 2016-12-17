Eastern Illinois takes down Missouri

Montel Goodwin scored a career-high 22 and made the clinching 3-point shot with 1:42 left in the game as Eastern Illinois upset Missouri 67-64 on Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

After shooting 1 of 15 in the first half from behind the arc, Eastern Illinois made 7 of 14 3-pointers in the second half. Goodwin bounced back from a slow start to go 4-for-8 from beyond the arc in the second half. He was coming off a 17-point performance in a win against Western Illinois on Dec. 10.

After Terrence Phillips made 1 of 2 free throws with 48 seconds left, Missouri had one last chance to tie the game. But Phillips' wild 3-point attempt was off the mark and the Pirates (7-4) had completed the upset.

Demetrius McReynolds was the only other player in the game to reach double figures for Eastern Illinois, but he had to work for it. McReynolds went 5-for-17 from the field and 2 of 8 from 3-point range to notch 16 points.

Missouri (5-5), which was coming off a 19-point loss to No. 20 Arizona, was led by freshman Willie Jackson and sophomore K.J. Walton, who each scored nine points off the bench. Every player who saw action for the Tigers scored.

The game was nip-and-tuck throughout with Missouri holding its largest lead early in the first half at 18-10.

Missouri took a 32-30 lead into halftime and things got real interesting with more than 10 lead changes in the second half. The Pirates enjoyed their largest lead at 55-48, but the Tigers scored seven straight to tie the game.

McReynolds' 3-pointer put Eastern Illinois up for good 64-63 at the 3:15 mark.

The Tigers will face Illinois on Wednesday while the Pirates will take a two-game winning streak against the Fontbonne Griffins on Monday.