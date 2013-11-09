Preview: Eastern Illinois at Northwestern

First-year coach Chris Collins is trying to fit Northwestern’s returning players into a new style of offense. The offense, bolstered by the return of Drew Crawford, is still a work in progress as the Wildcats host Eastern Illinois to open the season Saturday. Collins, who comes to Northwestern after 13 years as an assistant at Duke, is implementing a motion-based offense featuring the Wildcats’ hybrid players.

“(Everyone but the center) is pretty much interchangeable,” junior guard Dave Sobolewski said during team media day in October. “You just kind of fill your spots (on offense). I don’t have to bring the ball down every time and Drew doesn’t have to be filling one corner.” Eastern Illinois second-year coach Jay Spoonhour has three returning starters. The Panthers are 16-16 in season openers since 1981, their first year of Division I basketball.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT EASTERN ILLINOIS (2012-13: 11-21, 6-10 Ohio Valley Conference): Senior forward Sherman Blanford is the team’s top returning scorer (10.5 points) and rebounder (6.4) after gaining All-OVC Newcomer honors last year. Junior forward Josh Piper averaged 10.2 points and hit a team-high 52 three-pointers last year. Luke Piotrowski, a 6-11 sophomore transfer from Richmond, was granted a NCAA waiver to compete immediately and will join 7-2 brother Mat, a transfer from Southwestern Illinois College, to form one of the OVC’s biggest frontcourts.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (2012-13: 13-19, 4-14 Big Ten): Crawford averaged 13.5 points in 10 games before season-ending shoulder surgery after averaging 16.1 points as a junior. Sobolewski averaged 9.8 points and four assists and Northwestern gets Sanjay Lumpkin (wrist) and JerShon Cobb (suspension) back. Sophomore Alex Olah provides some size and experience in the post.

TIP-INS

1. Crawford’s 1,418 career points are the most among active Big Ten players.

2. A video of Collins surprising senior walk-on James Montgomery III with a scholarship went viral in October.

3. Eastern Illinois (two) has more NCAA Tournament appearances than Northwestern (none).

PREDICTION: Northwestern 60, Eastern Illinois 55