FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Northwestern 72, Eastern Illinois 55
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 10, 2013 / 4:26 AM / 4 years ago

Northwestern 72, Eastern Illinois 55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Northwestern 72, Eastern Illinois 55: Drew Crawford had a game-high 25 points in his return from an injury as the host Wildcats pulled away in the second half in the head-coaching debut of former Duke assistant coach Chris Collins.

Crawford went 8-of-14 from the floor and 5-of-7 from the 3-point line and pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds for Northwestern (1-0). Sanjay Lumpkin, JerShon Cobb and Dave Sobolewski each chipped in nine points.

Reggie Smith led Eastern Illinois (0-1) with 19 points. The Panthers were outrebounded 41-35 and shot just 30.2 percent from the floor.

Crawford had a pair of 3-pointers and had 12 points during a 21-3 run for an 18-point lead with 8:03 left in the first half. The Panthers ended the half on a 17-3 run - including 11 points from Smith - to cut Northwestern’s advantage to 32-28 at halftime.

Crawford had two buckets as Northwestern opened the second half with a 7-0 run and Lumpkin capped another run with a 3-pointer to push the lead to 54-39 with 8:55 remaining. Lumpkin and Crawford added late 3-pointers to push the lead to 67-47 with 4:14 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Eastern Illinois missed its first 12 3-pointers and finished 2-of-18. ... It was the most points scored by Crawford, who had season-ending shoulder surgery after 10 games last year, since a 27-point performance in the 2012 NIT. ... Lumpkin went 3-of-3 from the 3-point line as the Wildcats hit 10-of-21.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.