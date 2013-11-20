Preview: Eastern Illinois at Purdue

While it’s still too early to declare Purdue’s scoring strugglesof a season ago a thing of the past, the Boilermakers are off and running thisseason going into Wednesday night’s game against visiting Eastern Illinois. Afterfinishing ninth in the Big Ten in scoring last season at 65.3 points per game,Purdue has the conference’s third-best offensive attack this season, averaging89 points en route to winning its first three games. Leading the way has beenthe sibling duo of Johnson and Johnson, as Ronnie — a sophomore — is averaging15 points while his senior brother, Terone, is at 13.7 points per game.

Purdue is coming off an 81-77 comeback win over Rider,outscoring the Broncs by 13 points over the final 15 minutes to overcome anine-point deficit. Eastern Illinois has a two-game winning streak in tow afternotching an 86-66 road blowout of Illinois-Chicago in which the balanced Panthershad seven players score eight or more points. Eastern Illinois also had fiveplayers total nine blocked shots in the win — the most by the Panthers in threeyears.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, None

ABOUT EASTERN ILLINOIS (2-1): Reggie Smith, a transfer from UNLV, isaveraging 21 points as the only scorer averaging in double digits for second-yearhead coach Jay Spoonhour’s freshman-laden squad, which has only one senior —Sherman Blanford. The Panthers lead the Ohio Valley Conference in blocked shotswith 22 as brothers Luke (6-7) and Mat Piotrowski (7-2) — both first-yearplayers— have combined for 12 blocks. Not surprisingly, Eastern Illinois rankssecond in the conference in scoring defense at 66.0 points per game after leadingthe conference a season ago with an average of 64.2 points allowed.

ABOUT PURDUE (3-0): After going 16-18 last season, the Boilermakershave won their first three games for the sixth time in nine years under MattPainter, who has led them to the NCAA Tournament in each of the five previous seasonsthey started 3-0. Purdue ranks first in the Big Ten in field-goal percentage at51 percent, with Ronnie Johnson shooting 60.7 percent from the floor and3-for-4 from 3-point range. A.J. Hammons has nine blocked shots after movinginto 10th place among the Boilermakers’ all-time blocked-shot leaders againstRider, with the 7-foot sophomore already owning 76 blocks in little morethan a season at Purdue.

TIP-INS

1. TheBoilermakers are 28-1 at home in the month of November under Painter.

2. Spoonhour isthe son of the late Charlie Spoonhour, who also coached Division I basketball, withthe father-son combo totaling 391 wins.

3. Purdue’s 109-73win over Central Connecticut marked the most points by the Boilermakers in morethan 15 years.

PREDICTION: Purdue 90, Eastern Illinois 78