Preview: Eastern Kentucky at Auburn

Auburn redshirt freshman Danjel Purifoy looks to continue his hot start when the Tigers host Eastern Kentucky on Thursday. Purifoy missed all of last season with eligibility issues and overcame foul trouble Monday to lead the Tigers to a 2-0 start.

"Danjel learned a lesson about foul trouble tonight," third-year coach Bruce Pearl told reporters. "People are going to go at him and try to get him in foul trouble because we're not nearly as good a team offensively without him." Purifoy spent 17 minutes on the bench in the first half after early fouls but scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half against Georgia State. He's done a little bit of everything for the Tigers and provides a tough matchup as a 6-7 forward. The Colonels have done a lot of damage from the free-throw line, hitting 69-of-87 foul shots with 50 more attempts than their opponents.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT EASTERN KENTUCKY (1-1): Nick Mayo, a 6-9 sophomore forward, averages 22 points and has hit 18-of-18 from the foul line. Freshman guard Asante Gist adds 18 points per game, including a 21-of-29 mark at the foul line. Isaac McGlone chips in 12 points while Zach Charles leads the team with 10 rebounds per contest.

ABOUT AUBURN (2-0): Freshmen guards Jared Harper (14.5 points, 3.5 steals) and Mustapha Heron (10 points, team-high 5.5 rebounds) join Purifoy for a young starting lineup. Purifoy has hit 52.6 percent from the floor, 33.3 percent from the 3-point line and averages four rebounds. Sophomore guard Bryce Brown, who hit a freshman school-record 78 3-pointers last season, adds 12.5 points per game and has hit 6-of-16 from the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Auburn G Ronnie Johnson, a graduate transfer who previously played at Purdue and Houston, needs seven points to reach the 1,000 mark in his career.

2. Mayo has the second-most free throws for a player perfect from the line, trailing Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox (21-of-21).

3. Auburn starts play in the Cancun Challenge on Tuesday in Mexico against Texas Tech.

PREDICTION: Auburn 80, Eastern Kentucky 72