Preview: Eastern Kentucky vs. Kansas

(Updated: TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, CBS)

No. 2 Kansas might not need freshman Joel Embiid during its NCAA tournament second-round game against No. 15 Eastern Kentucky on Friday in St. Louis. The Jayhawks’ top rebounder hasn’t played since March 1 because of lingering back issues but their first opponent - a Colonels team making its first tournament appearance since 2007 - is ranked at the bottom nationally in rebounding. The winner between these high-scoring teams - both average nearly 80 points - plays No. 7 New Mexico or No. 10 Stanford.

Glenn Cosey leads the Colonels, who beat defending champion Belmont to win the Ohio Valley tournament title, with his 3-point shooting. The Jayhawks, who were knocked out in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament and have lost three of five, are making their 25th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance - the nation’s longest active streak. Andrew Wiggins leads the Jayhawks with 17.4 points and needs 16 to break Ben McLemore’s Kansas freshman scoring record.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT EASTERN KENTUCKY (24-9): Cosey leads the Colonels, who are shooting 49 percent from the floor, with 18.8 points, a 2.2 assist-to-turnover ratio and a OVC-best 3.3 3-pointers per game. Corey Walden adds 14.1 points and 4.2 rebounds and Marcus Lewis chips in 9.9 points on 52.7 percent shooting for Eastern Kentucky, which is 0-7 in the NCAA tournament. The Colonels, who have won seven straight and 10 of their last 12, average just 26.2 rebounds per game but force 17 turnovers.ABOUT KANSAS (24-9): Perry Ellis adds 13.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Jayhawks, who are shooting 49.5 percent and have outrebounded 28 opponents. Tarik Black is averaging 8.5 points and eight rebounds in four straight starts filling in for Embiid, who averages 11.2 points and 8.1 rebounds and needs 32 boards to break Danny Manning’s freshman school record. The Jayhawks, 17-1 when shooting at least 50 percent from the floor, have scored at least 80 points in eight of their last 11 games.

TIP-INS

1. Cosey broke the school record and tied the OVC record with 10 3s against Eastern Illinois on Jan. 2 and broke the school record for 3s in a single season during the OVC tournament semifinals.

2. Kansas coach Bill Self told reporters Sunday that Embiid’s status had not changed and he would likely miss the first weekend of the NCAA tournament.

3. Lewis is a finalist in the 2014 State Farm Dark Horse Dunker competition, an online competition to pick a member of the State Farm College Slam Dunk Championship during the Final Four.

PREDICTION: Kansas 84, Eastern Kentucky 71