Preview: Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky

Some basketball fans and members of the media questioned why Willie Cauley-Stein would return for his junior season at Kentucky. After performances like the one he authored against Texas on Friday, the critics are starting to understand. Fresh off arguably the best game of his collegiate career, Cauley-Stein will aim to lead the top-ranked Wildcats to a ninth straight victory to open the season Sunday against visiting Eastern Kentucky.

Cauley-Stein, a 7-footer with terrific athletic ability, finished with a career-high 21 points, a season-high 12 rebounds, five steals and three blocks in Friday’s 63-51 triumph against the seventh-ranked Longhorns. ”That is one of the biggest reasons that I came back is to just develop myself more as a basketball player,“ Cauley-Stein told reporters after Kentucky won for the 13th time in 14 games, dating to last season. ”I feel like I am just starting to do that. It’s only December. I still have three months left.” Eastern Kentucky has dropped consecutive games against BYU and Valparaiso after opening its season with four straight victories.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT EASTERN KENTUCKY (4-2): The Colonels rank 21st in the nation in scoring average (81.2), thanks mainly to a pair of 115-point performances against Kentucky Christian and Cincinnati Clermont. They boast five double-digit scorers, led by Corey Walden (18.4 points, team-high 4.6 assists) and Timmy Knipp (11.4 points, team-high 5.6 rebounds). Walden ranks sixth in the country with 3.2 steals per game while the Colonels are tied for second in the nation with an average of 13 steals.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (8-0): The Wildcats have the nation’s top-ranked defense, holding opponents to a national-best 45.4 points and a country-low 28.2 percent shooting. Their ultra-long defense is anchored by Cauley-Stein, Dakari Johnson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Marcus Lee and Alex Poythress, all of whom average at least one block per game. Cauley-Stein is also one of four players on the team grabbing at least one steal per contest, while he is averaging 10.3 points -- just behind Johnson (10.4) for the top spot on the Kentucky scoring chart.

TIP-INS

1. One weakness for Kentucky is a 30.1 percent connection rate from 3-point range, although freshman G Devin Booker is hitting from deep at a crisp 42.4 percent on the season.

2. The Colonels average 30.8 rebounds per game, ranking 316th out of 351 Division I teams.

3. Towns has scored in double figures in three straight games after failing to surpass nine points in any of his first five outings.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 91, Eastern Kentucky 59